WANTAGE'S Sweatbox youth club has a staring role in a mental health charity's new promotional video, introduced by Alexander Armstrong.

The Pointless presenter narrates the short for the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust, much of which was filmed at the Sweatbox on King Alfred's Academy East Site.

The family of former Sweatbox member Dylan Edwards, who took his own life aged just 15 last year, have raised money for the trust in his memory.

Watch the video online at cwmt.org.uk