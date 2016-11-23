A MUSIC festival celebrating the memory of a 15-year-old boy who took his own life will return for a second year in 2017.

The second DylanFest will be held again at King Alfred's Academy East Site on Springfield Road, Wantage, on the weekend of July 29 and 30.

Dylan's mother Annette, who is on the organising committee, said: "The positive feedback that the committee have received from the event has been overwhelming, we have decided to make the festival bigger and better for 2017.

"We intend to run the event over two days and to feature more diverse music and to attract some well-known performers and speakers to the festival."

The event is organised with help from Dylan's old friends at the Sweatbox Youth Club on East Site.

More details of bands and other attractions are set to be announced in due course.

Dylan, a pupil at King Alfred's, took his own life at home in Wantage on October 23, 2015 after battling anxiety about exams and school work.

Family and friends organised DylanFest to raise money and awareness for mental health charity the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust and to support the Sweatbox.