THEY look pretty normal right now, but these opera singers are going to transport Wantage audiences to a fairytale world, which just happens to be a stone's throw from their twin town in Germany.

Wantage theatre group Opera Unmasked are getting ready to stage Engelbert Humperdink’s fairy opera Hansel and Gretel in and around Wantage.

The tale of Hansel and Gretel originated in the Harz region of Germany where Wantage’s twin town of Seesen is situated.

It later become famous when the Brothers Grimm included it in their collections of fairy tales.

The production is being directed by Jim Mitchell, founder of Opera Unmasked and the Wantage ‘not just’ Betjeman Festival.

He said: "The objective of Opera Unmasked is to introduce both children and adults to opera in an understandable and enjoyable way, and this specially-adapted production of Hansel and Gretel is the perfect vehicle for this."

The production includes professional soloists and the Caritas Children’s Choir recently formed in Wantage.

The show will be performed at Wantage Parish Church on Wednesday, November 30, and Letcombe Village Hall on Sunday, December 4.

Tickets are available from from Vale and Downland Museum, Brett’s Chemist in Grove or direct from Jim Mitchell on 01235 767975 or jim@operaunmasked.com