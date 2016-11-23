A woman has been banned from keeping horses for life after admitting three charges of mistreating one.

Lynsey Legge, 34, of Joyces Road, Stanford in the Vale, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to her horse between April 1 and May 1 and two separate charges of failing to ensure it had regular hoof and skin care.

At Oxford Magistrates’ Court on November 8, she was banned from keeping horses, helping keep them or influencing the way they are kept. She was ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs.