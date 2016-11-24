A PARTIALLY-paralysed mum helped raise money for Children in Need this year because it helped her two boys.

Catherine Lee, of Wantage, lost her mobility ten years ago and her sons, who were still at school, were required to do a bit more than normal teenagers.

They went to a youth centre funded by Children in Need which helped them live normal lives.

Mrs Lee moved into a new home in Letcombe Fields, Wantage, this year, and when her homebuilder Bovis asked asked her to fill out a satisfaction survey in exchange for a donation to Children in Need, she agreed.

The developer, which is building hundreds of homes at the site west of Denchworth Road, pledged £25 to Children in Need for every customer satisfaction survey completed.

With 209 responses, the company ended up contributing £5,225.

Ms Lee said: "I was thrilled to hear that the money raised was going to Children in Need.

"It does so much good work right across the country and it’s a charity close to my heart."

She recalled how her boys James and Alex had been supported by Young Carers in Coventry when they were growing up, a centre funded by Children in Need.

She said: "It provided them with so much support. It gave them the opportunity to leave their responsibilities at home and be children again – play football, meet new friends and go on trips out.

"It also helped to fund Alex’s driving lessons, which was a huge help. Coventry Young Carers was absolutely brilliant and without the funding from Children in Need it may not have existed."

Catherine and husband Richard, who have been married for three years, moved into their home in January.