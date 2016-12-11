TWO men are being treated in hospital after another man punched them in the face in an argument outside a kebab van.
Just after midnight on Saturday the men, in their 30s, were at the kebab van in Denchworth Road, Grove, when they became involved in an altercation.
Police said a man punched both of them in the face before getting into a black Vauxhall Astra.
The man is described as white, in his mid 20s, of a large build and around 5ft 9ins tall.
Investigating officer PC Alexander Devonald based at Wantage police station said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area the time of the offence or who witnessed the incident to come forward."
Call 101 with information.
Comments
I see the Police officer is based at "Wantage police station" I just wondered where in Wantage that is ? Also a lovely picture of a cobbled street cordoned off with Police tape,where in Denchworth road is that ?
In a portakabin on the old airfield on the Downsview Rd IIRC. Although on grove Business Park, it still comes under Wantage.
Last edited: 12:35pm Mon 12 Dec 16
I hope they catch this thug and give him a beating
