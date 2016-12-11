TWO men are being treated in hospital after another man punched them in the face in an argument outside a kebab van.

Just after midnight on Saturday the men, in their 30s, were at the kebab van in Denchworth Road, Grove, when they became involved in an altercation.

Police said a man punched both of them in the face before getting into a black Vauxhall Astra.

The man is described as white, in his mid 20s, of a large build and around 5ft 9ins tall.

Investigating officer PC Alexander Devonald based at Wantage police station said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area the time of the offence or who witnessed the incident to come forward."

Call 101 with information.