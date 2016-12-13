DRIVERS have received an apology after they were slapped with parking tickets at their town’s late-night shopping event.

Bushbuy, the managers of Kings Park retail park in Wantage, admitted at least four vehicles and probably more were incorrectly given tickets during the town’s Dickensian Evening on December 2.

Parking at the retail park by Sainsbury's was supposed to be free for the whole night.

Bushbuy said the accident happened after the firm it uses to monitor parking, SMART, suffered an IT fault.

The tickets have now been cancelled and anyone who recieved on automatically does not have to pay it, Bushbuy said.

Anyone with any queries can visit the Bushbuy offices on Limborough Road.