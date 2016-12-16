MOST of us would be happy just to survive to our 100th birthday, but that wasn't enough for Carol Bloom.

To celebrate her century today, she insisted on dancing a tango.

And that is exactly what she did, hand-in-hands with friends at St Katharine's care home in Wantage, at a tea party thrown in her honour.

Born in Streatham, South London, in the middle of the First World War, Mrs Bloom has survived her four sisters and one brother - Wyn, Phylis, Joyce, Rose and Geof.

During the Second World War when she was still just in her 20s, the young Carol helped the ambulance service and worked in hospitals.

She was married for 53 years to her beloved John, who passed away in 1989.

They spent 10 years in Toronto, where Mrs Bloom worked part-time at the a children's hospital.

They returned to Arborfield barracks in Berkshire in 1959 where she was an active member of the local wives' group.

A decorated poppy appeal collector for many years, she also volunteered at the garrison thrift shop and was a member of the Cameo Club.

She lived with her niece Sue Finch and husband Nigel, pictured above, for five years in Wantage, before joining St Katharines in February this year.

Home manager Clare Francis said: "Carol is full of energy and loves to dance and sing.

"To celebrate the big occasion Carol requested to dance the tango, so dance the tango she did!"