SIX turkeys, 44 hungry diners and countless kilos of carrots:

Wantage electricals shop manager Ray Collins put on one of the biggest Christmas dinners in Oxfordshire at Wantage Health and Wellbeing Centre on Sunday.

It was his third annual Christmas Day lunch for the lonely and isolated people in his town.

As always Mr Collins was aided by a team of volunteers who trimmed the turkey, served sprouts and even performed for the diners.

But this year Mr Collins gave special thanks to two 'amazing' teenage girls who gave up their Christmas Day to lend a hand – Bryony Wilson and Holly Jackson.

He said: "He added: "Both girls were completely at ease talking to the guests: they served food and drinks all day, tidied, carried hampers all with smiles on their faces and really bonded with the guests.

"Nothing was too much trouble.

"Often teenagers get a bad rap but these two were exceptional and we are so proud of them both."

Mr Collins himself left home at 6.30am on Sunday to meet his three cooks at the centre and start tackling the six turkeys and kilos of veg.

The day before, his team had transformed the centre into a banquet hall fit for a king, with 18 tables decorated with gold and white table cloths; gold napkins; handmade Christmas centre pieces and snowman cupcake holders.

At 10am a fleet of volunteer drivers collected lucky guests from around Wantage, Grove and the villages.

Each guest was greeted with a Christmas card and seated with a drink of their choice.

At 11am a group of local folk musicians led by Wantage guitarist Howard Hill played some festive favourites.

Mayor of Wantage Steve Trinder dropped by to wish the diners a happy Christmas and chatted to guests.

Just after midday, Wantage Silver Band popped in and treated everyone to some carols.

Mr Collins, who lives in Springfield Road in Wantage and manages Peter Ledbury electricals shop in Grove Street, said: "Forty four people who would have spent Christmas alone enjoyed a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, a choice of Christmas pudding or apple pie and custard, mince pies and coffee.

"Then everyone was given a lift home with their Christmas hamper and box of chocolates and leftover turkey for evening supper.

"The only disappointment were several people to ill to attend with four in hospital put a tinge of sadness on the day. A couple of meals and hampers were delivered and hopefully the others will be well enough soon to receive theirs."

Mr Collins also said a 'massive thank you' to all his helpers including Tracy Wilson, Debbie Burberry, Castel Fairlie, The Harvey Family, Liz and Ken Peach, Robert Huffnagle, Chris May, Peter Williams, Les Bury and his wife, Katie Buckingham, Marie and Roy Clarke John Durban, Declan Laycock, Annette, Daniel, Jasper and Mathew Edwards, Fiona Frost, Sarah Crayford, Howard Hill and his musicians and Wantage Silver Band.

Mr Collins held his first Christmas lunch for elderly and lonely people in the area in 2014.

It is one of hundred of fundraising and charitable events Mr Collins has staged in Wantage over the past decade, and earlier this year he set up his own charity, the Ray Collins Charitable Trust, to make fundraising easier.

In the run-up to Christmas the trust also delivered 120 Christmas hampers to deliver to elderly, lonely and isolated people in the area, with the help of Wantage Neighbourhood Police Team.