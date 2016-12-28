WANTAGE and Grove Scouts have thanked everyone who used their Scout Christmas card post service.

This year's deliveries raised an 'excellent' £3,375 which will help pay for activities for Beaver, Cub, Scout and Explorer sections.

In a statement the group said: "Thanks also go to the volunteers who helped to collect, sort and deliver around 11,500 Christmas cards as well as deliver a card to every household on behalf of the Wantage and Grove Church partnership and thanks to the companies who site the post boxes on their premises."

For more details on scouting in the area see kascouts.org.uk