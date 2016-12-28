A MAN who spat in his partner’s face, ‘emptied’ her bank account and threw a can of beer through a window was ordered to pay hundreds of pounds in compensation yesterday.

Richard Eldridge, of East Lockinge, Wantage, was conditionally discharged, fined £450 and ordered to pay £820 in compensation after he pleaded guilty to four offences between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

Prosecuting solicitor Liz Tweed told Oxford Magistrates’ Court how Eldridge, 31, spat at his partner Olivia George after an argument broke out at 4am on Boxing Day in Belmont, Wantage.

She added during the dispute, Miss George realised the money – which she claimed was £338 – had been taken from her bank account by Eldridge, to whom she had given her bank card on Christmas Eve to buy food.

The court heard how Miss George took her children back to the house of her mother, Dawn George, in Belmont, on Boxing Day night after the earlier assault because she was ‘concerned’ about the defendant’s behaviour.

Ms Tweed said Eldridge contacted his partner to say he loved her and that he wanted to see her, before he turned up, knocked loudly, and kicked the door open.

She added: “They were all shouting at the defendant to leave the premises. She was with her children and suddenly there was a loud smash and glass in the room.

"A can of beer had been thrown through the window."

Defence solicitor Scott Primmer said Eldridge, a bricklayer, claimed he spent £220 of Miss George’s money, adding he was not a ‘career criminal’ or someone who ‘lives a dishonest lifestyle’.

He added: “He accepts that he spat at her. He did it once. He accepts it’s unpleasant.”

Eldridge pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating on December 26, using violence to secure entry into a premises on December 27, criminal damage to property under £5,000 on December 27, and a charge of fraud by false representation between December 24 and 26.

A 12-month restraining order was also made.