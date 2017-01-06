A WOMAN who suffered 'minor' injuries in a car crash has died.

The un-named woman from Faringdon was trapped when the Peugeot 107 she was driving collided with a Ford Transit van on a road near Aldbourne in Witlshire on November 22.

She was released by fire crews and treated by paramedics.

However Wiltshire Police has now said she died on December 31 as a result of complications relating to the crash.

The occupants of the van were uninjured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Wiltshire Police on 101