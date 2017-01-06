A WOMAN who suffered 'minor' injuries in a car crash has died.
The un-named woman from Faringdon was trapped when the Peugeot 107 she was driving collided with a Ford Transit van on a road near Aldbourne in Witlshire on November 22.
She was released by fire crews and treated by paramedics.
However Wiltshire Police has now said she died on December 31 as a result of complications relating to the crash.
The occupants of the van were uninjured.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Wiltshire Police on 101
Comments are closed on this article.