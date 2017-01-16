TWO slimming class leaders from Wantage said they were 'spellbound' to meet TV presenter and magician Stephen Mulhern.

Nicki Brooks and Nicola Ireland met the star when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

He co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Ms Brooks, who runs Slimming World groups in Wantage and Grove said the event in December was a great way to round off a successful year.

She said: "I felt very honoured to represent our Slimming World groups when I met Stephen.

"He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people and how it changes their lives, so meeting him has re-inspired me and now I feel super motivated to support even more people in Wantage and Grove to lead healthier, happier lives in 2017."

Mr Mulhern, who presents Catchphrase, Britain’s Got More Talent and Big Star’s Little Stars, said he was 'thrilled' to meet her, too.

He added: "I’m known for my magic tricks and there was definitely magic in the air at the Slimming World Awards.

"he stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out – were so inspirational."