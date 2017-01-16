A MASTERPLAN for a new housing estate in Faringdon reveals how it will accommodate 425 homes alongside a primary school and a 'community forest'.

Bloor Homes' birds-eye-view of the proposed development also shows where allotments and a new orchard will go.

The developer, which recently built a new housing estate north of Park Road, wants to build the new estate on the opposite side of the road.

Residents will have an opportunity to peruse the plans at a public exhibition at the Corn Exchange in Faringdon on Tuesday, January 24.

A previous planning application for the site was approved by the Vale of White Horse District Council in 2015 but Bloor has now tweaked that design.

Planning director Mike Kerton said: "Our proposed development will deliver much-needed new housing for Faringdon and therefore provide real opportunities for home-hunters to progress on the property ladder.

"The scheme will also bring a range of other benefits to the town, including provision for a new primary school, community forest, allotments and orchard, as well as the creation of new jobs during the construction period and increased spending in the local economy."

The proposed site has been allocated for residential development by the Vale of White Horse District Council in its Local Plan.

The public exhibition on Tuesday will run from 3pm to 7pm.

For further information view the project website parkroadconsultation.co.uk.