AN ELDERLY woman escaped her bungalow before it went up in flames last night, neighbours have said.

The woman is thought to have fled her home in Partridge Close, Wantage, after a fire broke out in the bedroom yesterday evening.

Neighbours said smoke was pouring out of the home and two fire engines arrived to put it out shortly after 7pm.

Gemma Taylor was working behind the bar at the Shoulder of Mutton at the end of the road and said she saw the fire engines arrive.

She added: "They were there for most of the evening and we could see the smoke pouring out the house."

Neighbours said the woman escaped the house and went to wait it out in The Kings Arms in Wallingford Street where she is a regular, opposite her own road.

This morning police forensics were investigating at the scene while the house was guarded by regular officers.

Police have not given any information about the investigation yet.