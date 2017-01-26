ED Vaizey and Michael Gove have joked they could host a screening of popular sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys to show others ‘what the fuss is about’.

Their comments came after the show won ‘best comedy’ at the National TV Awards on Wednesday night.

Mr Vaizey, Conservative MP for Wantage and former Culture Minister, is a fan of the show and tweeted to say it was ‘the best news ever’.

His excitement caught the attention of Labour MP Stella Creasy, who wrote: "Maybe you can host a screening to show us what the fuss is about?”

Mr Vaizey replied: “I’d be thrilled to do so.”

His tweet also prompted Michael Gove, former Justice Secretary and a friend of the Wantage MP, to say he would be ‘delighted’ to join him.

Contacted by the Oxford Mail today about the prospect of a screening taking place, Mr Vaizey replied: "I think it's essential."

Ms Creasy has previously suggested that MPs could become more in touch with the electorate by watching shows like Mrs Brown's Boys.

In a speech to the Fabian Society, she said: "Who here watches Mrs Brown’s Boys?

"It’s the number one-viewed television programme in this country. It beat the Queen’s Speech at Christmas.

"It won the best comedy of the 21st Century. And, yes, the intelligentsia were horrified. We don’t get the joke.

"If you want to understand why Donald Trump won, look at who watches Duck Dynasty in America."