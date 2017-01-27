A WOMAN who died after being hit by a car was lying in the road, an inquest heard.

Catherine Joanne McGonagle, 34, from East Challow, was killed in the accident on the A417 at Ardington just east of Wantage on Monday, January 16.

Opening an inquest at Oxford Coroner’s Court on Thursday, coroner Darren Salter said: “The report from the police is that... the driver of the vehicle did not see what turned out to be a person lying in the road until it was too late.”

The full inquest will be held and concluded on Tuesday, June 27.

Police said the driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.