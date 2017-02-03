THE owner of Wantage’s Grade-II listed Victorian shopping arcade has submitted a new bid to turn the upstairs offices into flats.

Helen Sopher, who owns the Victoria Cross Gallery in the Market Place, already won permission for four first floor apartments in 2014 but has now submitted amended plans for three.

It comes just days after Mrs Sopher submitted a separate planning application to replace the shopping arcade’s dated concertina steel security grille with new glazed, sliding and folding doors.

Members of public can see the flats plan application online at whitehorsedc.gov.uk using reference number P17/V0189/FUL.