POLICE were out last night on a rural crime operation in Wantage and Faringdon.

A series of tweets from Thames Valley Police's officers on duty in the South and Vale area appeared to show night vision equipment in use.

They also photographed chains in a car boot, writing: "Rural crime ops led by Faringdon [and] Wantage [neighbourhood] teams

"We were only out for a drive from Slough, they said!"

It comes after the force said it was launching a 'month of action' against rural crime.

Insp Andy Thompson, who is spearheading the campaign, said: “The Thames Valley area has one of the largest rural populations in the country, and there are many businesses operating within it.

“This month of action is designed to work against those who target businesses in rural areas, especially those who aim to carry out burglaries at these locations.

“Rural businesses, including farms, are often targeted by thieves for their equipment, and the costs of being burgled can be very high for business owners.

“We want to highlight the impact that crime can have on businesses in rural areas, and do everything we can to disrupt those who aim to aim to commit it.”