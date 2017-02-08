A ROCK 'N' ROLL riot run by retirees is returning to Wantage for a second year.

The second annual Rock at The Beacon concert organised by Wantage Rotary Club is booked for The Beacon on Saturday, March 11.

From 2pm to midnight, local rock and pop bands will raise the roof to raise vital funds for two local good causes: Wantage's Sweatbox youth club and Team Mikayla, the cancer support charity run by young Wantage cancer sufferer Mikayla Beames.

Performers at this year's all-dayer include Thunderbird, Evergreen, The Undercovers and Growler.

More harmonious entertainment will be provided by Wantage singer/ songwriter Philly K and the local Rock Choir group.

There will even be special guest performances by some of the young musicians from the Sweatbox.

Rock at the Beacon is organised by Wantage Rotary Club and some of the proceeds will also go to the club's chosen charities locally and nationally.

The club has also revealed it has nominated Mikayla Beames for the national Rotary Young Citizen Award, describing her as a 'truly inspirational, incredible child'.

Mikayla, who lives in Childrey with her mum Natasha, was diagnosed with brain cancer at the aged of four.

It has left her with very little vision and she is registered blind and has epilepsy.

Two years ago she set up her charity Team Mikayla to help other children who were in the same position or worse who she had met at Oxford Children's Hospital.