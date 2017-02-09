A TEN-year-old cancer sufferer who got to meet Prince Harry at an awards ceremony has urged others like her to enter this year’s contest.

Mikayla Beames from Wantage has called on people in Oxfordshire to nominate brave youngsters from the 2017 WellChild Awards.

The annual event celebrates the ‘inspirational qualities’ of seriously ill children and young people and the dedication of others ‘who go that extra mile to make a real difference to their lives’.

Nominate someone you know at wellchild.org.uk or call WellChild on 01242 530007 to request a nomination form.

The closing date for all entries is Monday, May 1.