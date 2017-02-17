A woman had to be winched from a quagmire by fire fighters after becoming stuck in mud up to her chest.

When crews arrived to the scene near the village green in Steventon at 4.30pm on Wednesday they found the 48-year-old partially submerged in mud and water.

She had been out walking her dog and had slipped down a muddy embankment and fallen into the swollen stream that flows around the village green.

The unfortunate woman had been stuck for more than an hour before a passer-by noticed her and called the emergency services.

Fire crews from Abingdon and Didcot helped to free her, along with paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service and police officers.

They lifted her from the mud using a rescue sling and re-uinted her with her dog.

Station manager Paul Webster from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The lady was checked out by our colleagues from the ambulance service, she appeared to have no injuries but was very cold.

"This highlights dangers when walking close to the water’s edge and that the water in our rivers and streams at this time of year is often deeper has a stronger flow and colder, people should take care and stay away from the edge."