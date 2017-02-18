CHEERS!

The organisers of a beer festival evicted from its spiritual home three years ago are celebrating after they were invited back – for the next five years.

The 2017 Wantage Beer Festival will now be held at the town's Beacon hall on Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18.

The knees-up, organised by the White Horse branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), was held at The Beacon in 2012 and 2013.

But just before the 2014 event, the then-managers kicked it out, saying the festival went against a policy that those hiring the venue could not bring their own food and drink.

However a new management team at the hall has drained the old policy from the pipes and thrown its arms open to the beer bonanza once again.

Branch chairman and lead festival organiser Ian Winfield said: "It's brilliant news.

"We've secured the venue for five years so we want to grow the festival to make it great – we're doing a lot of planning."

After the festival was ejected from the Beacon in 2014, the CAMRA branch tried to run it at various pubs around town, but Mr Winfield said they quickly realised the their first home was 'the only place' to have it.

The same year the Beacon management kicked out the Wantage Beer Festival, the hall staged its own Oktoberfest.

The Beacon is planning to continue running that in event in October, so the CAMRA crew have decided to hold their festival in March.

Mr Winfield said he held no grudge against the hall owners, Vale of White Horse District Council.

He said: "What happened is in the past, it's forgotten.

"The person who is on site managing the premises has changed – I've dealt with a guy called Matt King who has been brilliant.

"It's 2017 – everybody just have a good time."

This year's festival will feature dozens of ales from around the county.

Branch members are sourcing the beers from as far as Newcastle, but the majority will come from within a 20-mile radius.

Bellinger's Brewery of Grove will provide a First World War-commemorating Gallipoli Stout; Little Ox brewery in Witney will send over a festival special and, most local of all, Wantage home-brewer Shaun Cunningham will send over a St Patrick's Day brew from his Adkin Brewery.

Friday afternoon will see the festival host the CAMRA branch awards for the first time – pub of the year, country pub of the year, cider pub of the year and club of the year.

Saturday will be a family day with games and attractions for children, a selection of food, and the branch is even hoping to show the rugby.

Vale of White Horse District Council spokesman Andy Roberts said: "We’ve worked very closely with our friends at CAMRA to make arrangements so they can hold their excellent beer festival at the Beacon once again.

"We’re really pleased that we have secured the booking and we’re looking forward to a really successful community event."

Anyone who would like to get involved this year or in future is invited to get in touch online at whitehorsecamra.org.uk