WANTAGE and Grove Lions Club hosted 125 pensioners at its 29th annual new year’s party for senior citizens.

The retirees who flocked to Challow Village Hall this month were treated to a turkey dinner followed by strawberry gateau and cream, all washed down with a choice of red or white wine.

They were entertained by David Tonks from Abingdon who got everyone singing along and that was followed by a bingo and quiz.

To end the evening there was a raffle with a selection of prizes donated by local people who have helped support Wantage and Grove Lions Club in its efforts to raise funds for the local community.

One OAP who has been going to the annual bash for the past decade said it was the ‘highlight of her year’ coming to the party.

She added: “It’s great to catch up with old friends that I haven’t seen since the last party.”

In May, Wantage and Grove Lions Club will be celebrating 30 years of working in the community helping charities, clubs and individuals.

The group part of Lions Club International, which describes itself as the biggest humanitarian charity organisation in the world and which will be celebrating its centenary in April.

For more information about the Wantage and Grove branch including how to join, email alanfoster1607@gmail.com or call Roy on 01865 820140.