A CLEANER who stabbed her partner with a kitchen knife after a squabble about Christmas presents sobbed as a judge sealed her fate.

Jane Savage appeared red in the face, constantly blubbering as Oxford Crown Court heard how she punctured Roger Kimbrey's shoulder, forcing him to have three stitches to mend his two-inch wound.

The 42-year-old wept as she was told she would avoid jail for domestic violence, glancing over at her victim and softly smiling as she left the courtroom.

Mr Kimbrey, who sat metres away from his attacker, appealed to prosecutors to drop the charges against Savage on the morning of her sentencing on Thursday.

But Judge Maria Lamb declared the court had a ‘responsibility to protect people who are subject to violence’ after telling Savage she had a ‘drink problem’.

Handing the defendant a suspended sentence, the judge went on to condemn Savage for the 'serious assault' despite the pair's 'turbulent' relationship.

The couple, who had been in a relationship for nine years, starting bickering while at their Steventon home, prosecutor Michael Roques told the court on Thursday.

Savage, who had been drinking, began repeatedly punching her victim's arm during the row about Christmas presents bought for their child by their families.

Mr Kimbrey shoved Savage away before she cried she was going to stab him, grasping a blade from a drawer, the prosecutor told the court.

The victim managed to 'deflect' the first two blows from his attacker before Savage, who had two drink-driving convictions, pierced Mr Kimbrey in his shoulder.

Mr Roques added: "She realised almost immediately the seriousness of what she had done."

A 'panicked' Savage was unwilling to call emergency services, forcing Mr Kimbrey to flee to his neighbour's home for help before rushing to hospital.

Defence barrister Steven Molloy said there were 'problems' in the pair's relationship, as well as 'friction' caused when Mr Kimbrey fell into debt.

Savage suffers with 'severe' mental health difficulties, at times feeling suicidal, but is not dependent on alcohol, he added.

The barrister went on to say: "She needs to find better ways of coping with her mental health. Mr Kimbrey certainly does not want to see her locked up."

Savage, now of Wilmot Way, Wantage, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on December 28 last year.

She was handed a 16-month sentence, suspended for two years, with a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and a victim surcharge.