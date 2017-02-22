JUST call him the Wolf of Wallingford Street.

Seven-year-old Archie Ryan donned this fearsome fur to transform himself into a Stone Age shaman at a prehistoric playday at the Vale and Downland Museum.

The Church Street museum invited experimental archaeologist James Dilley to take visitors on a romantic journey back in time on Valentine's Day.

Mr Dilley, from Ancient Craft UK, gave demonstrations of flint knapping and fire starting and led a series of caveman craft sessions.

Museum curator Suzie Tilbury said the day had been a great success and gave special thanks to the unpaid helpers who leant a hand.

She said: "Our army of volunteers rose to the challenge once again, with all the craft activities of making and decorating your very own paper cave and making your own mini baskets to take home – and the metal casting demonstrations and the mini archaeology dig!

"It was a big success and we hope you all enjoyed it as much as we did."