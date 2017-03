A WANTAGE school was highly commended in the Youth Sports Trust’s annual awards.

King Alfred’s Academy was congratulated for its successful PE curriculum focusing on five themes of ‘creative thinking’, ‘leading’, ‘personal’, ‘social’ and ‘health and physical’ fitness.

The trust said King Alfred’s offered ‘a huge range of extracurricular opportunities’ and congratulated PE staff on their ‘excellent relationships’ with pupils at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, February 28.