A CHARITY which provides a host of activities and help for the people of Faringdon has thanked the town's Tesco store for a £500 donation.

The Pump House Project is a registered charity which relies on fundraising and donations to sustain its work with the local community.

Around 450 people take part in its clubs and activities each week.

Last week staff from the town's Tesco store on Park Road dropped by to offer their support.

Services manager Martyn Webb, fresh food manager Terry Brownsey and 'community champion' Trevor Nye presented a cheque for £500 to help fund activities.

The store has also pledged to provide 'healthy snacks and drinks' for the twice-monthly under-fives Disco Dots sessions for the next 12 months.

The charity describes Disco Dots as 'a fun and active way to start your week'.

Tesco also supported a community tea party at The Pump House by providing food and refreshments.

Store Manager Guy Bexon said: "We have a commitment to support local charities and groups and we are delighted to be able to help The Pump House Project. We have been incredibly impressed with the work the project does and its role at the very heart of the community, supporting local people of all ages and abilities."

Pump House project manager Lou Smith said: "We are exceptionally grateful for the amount of support and generosity that Tesco is giving to The Pump House Project."