A NURSING home found to be breaking several rules last year has made 'significant improvements' the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has said.

Inspectors who visited Wantage Nursing Home in January have now rated it 'good' in every area, saying it is 'safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led'.

Managers said they were delighted the staff's hard work had been recognised.

Home manager Paulo Leitao said: "I am so proud of our CQC report.

"I have an absolutely amazing team here who genuinely care for our residents as if they were members of their own family, so this rating is a testament to them and the fantastic care they provide.

"The positive comments in the report from our residents and their loves ones are truly heart-warming to read and I couldn’t be prouder of my team and the high-quality care they provide."

The glowing report is in stark contrast to the CQC's last full inspection in 2016.

During a surprise visit in February last year inspectors found care and treatment was not always 'person-centred', which they said was a breach of regulation nine of the Health and Social Care Act 2008.

They said service users were 'not always treated with dignity and respect', breaching regulation 10 of the Act, and that the home had 'not acted in accordance with the principles of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 and associated code of practice'.

At the latest inspection in January, the CQC said the home had addressed all areas of concern to bring the service up to the required standards.

In particular they highlighted the 'friendly, polite and respectful staff'.

One person told the inspectors: "The staff here are fantastic".

The Garston Lane home was praised for its 'calming atmosphere', as well as the service provided being effective with well-trained, knowledgeable staff.

One member of staff told inspectors: "You get a real sense of reward doing this job," and another added: "I love my job to bits, I feel that I make a real difference."

Mr Leitao was also commended for his leadership and how he supports his hard working team.

Nursing home resident Sheila Penney said of the rating: "I am really pleased because this is a lovely place to be."

The home, run by Sanctuary Care, offers accommodation for up to 50 people but in January had 35 residents.

The home celebrated its results last week with a St David's Day-themed party with live music from Shirley Bassey tribute act Liza Baker.