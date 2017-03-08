YOU won't need a Sat Nav where we're going – this trip down memory lane is excellently signposted.

For their latest exhibition the team at Wantage's Vale and Downland Museum have rummaged through their archive and pulled out a plethora of placards, plaques and posters.

The signs all come from Wantage and surrounding villages over the past 200 years.

They include the sign which used to hang outside the doctor's surgery in what is now the museum building in Church Street, the old Wantage cinema sign and even the original sign from Wantage Road railway station which closed in the 1960s.

Museum curator Suzie Tilbury said: "I know it's a bit of an eccentric collection but they are all things which can evoke such strong memories.

"We wanted to make people say 'oh, I remember that', or 'wow, I never knew that existed'."

Among the most emotive exhibits is the original Wantage Road Station entrance sign which would have greeted people arriving there on the old tramway.

The station, which opened in 1846, was closed following Richard Beeching's 1963 Reshaping of British Railways report.

Since then many locals have been passionately campaigning to get the station re-opened.

Another emotive sign is the one which used to hang outside the town's Regent cinema.

Opened in Newbury Street in 1977, the picture house was a beloved local attraction but closed for good in 2005 after operators Paul and Sue Kirwin said it was no longer profitable. The building now hosts Shush The Venue.

Other exhibits in the show are signposts of social change, such as the board from the side of one of Lady Wantage's estate vehicles in Lockinge and the sign from the old Rockwell Brewery in Wallingford Street.

Ms Tilbury said: "It's a really eclectic mix, but they all remind us of days gone by.

"It's been nice to see people come in and go 'ooh, I remember that!'"

The museum has also invited nostalgia hunters to add their reminiscences to a visitors' book and jog other people's memories on the journey down memory lane.

Sign of the Times opened in the Upper Gallery on February 10 and runs until April 22.

The Vale and Downland Museum on Church Street is open 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Saturday.