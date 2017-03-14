A 21-year who works with adult social care teams won an award linked to her apprenticeship.

Gemma Tuckey, from East Challow, was awarded the Special Recognition Award at the Oxfordshire Apprentice Awards 2017.

She was one of hundreds of apprentices from across the county to be nominated.

The former pupil at King Alfred’s Academy in Wantage joined Oxfordshire County Council in September 2014 after studying health and social care at college.

She started a business administration apprenticeship and ended up getting a job as a quality contracts officer in the learning disabilities team.

The council’s director of adult social care Kate Terroni described Miss Tuckey as a ‘bundle of energy’ and said she had been very impressed by her work.

She added: “We are very proud of Gemma and we know that she would like to thank everyone who has supported her to achieve this award.”

Miss Tuckey said that after struggling at college, she never thought she would be winning awards for her work.

She added: “I am so proud of my journey and am grateful for all opportunities the council has handed me in the last three years.”