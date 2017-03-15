A 16-year-old girl described as a talented photographer, brilliant baker and a much-loved sister and daughter took her own life after a battle with depression.

Ela Ozbayraktar was found hanging in her bedroom in Lydalls Close, Wantage, by her big brother Adam on the morning of Monday, November 28.

An inquest at Oxford Coroner’s Court today heard it was the third time the teenager had made attempts to take her own life in two months.

Ela, who was born in South Africa, told her parents she had been suffering from depression for three years but only started therapy in March.

With their support she ended up seeing an NHS-appointed therapist, a family therapist and a private therapist on a regular basis.

After being prescribed antidepressant fluoxetine (also known as Prozac) she said her mood started to improve over the summer.

However when she went back to school at King Alfred’s Academy in Wantage that September she told one therapist she started to go downhill again.

Ela’s mother Magda said the family received all the support they could hope for from the school and mental health services.

Coroner Darren Salter gave a conclusion of suicide.

King Alfred’s headteacher Jo Halliday said: “Ela is greatly missed by the students and staff at King Alfred’s. She is fondly remembered for her enormous smile and her contribution to every part of life at the academy.”