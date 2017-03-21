AN AWARD-winning climate change documentary will be screened at a pizza restaurant in Wantage.

French film ‘Tomorrow’ will be shown at Wildwood in Wantage Market Place on Monday, April 24, by low-carbon action group Sustainable Wantage.

Already watched by more than 1.5 million people, the film Demain ( Tomorrow) tells the story of communities in Europe, the UK, the US and Asia who have found positive ways to make their world a better place.

Sustainable Wantage chairman Jo Harvey said: “We’re all so used to hearing depressing predictions about what will happen in the future, it’s lovely to be showing a film that focuses on how the actions of local communities can really make a brighter tomorrow.”

The screening will begin at 7.30pm and booking is essential.

Tickets cost £5 or £3 concession and are available by contacting Jo Harvey on 07768 767787 or by emailing joharvey100@gmail.com.