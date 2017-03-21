BUS USERS have been given an extra ten days to comment on a possible route change.

Stagecoach bus company has now given residents in Wantage and Grove until the end of the day on Friday, March 31, to comment on the proposed changes for the X30 and 31 services.

The firm has proposed that 'some' of its X30 and 31 services from Wantage Market Place to Oxford go via the west rather than east.

This would see buses leaving Wantage Market Place go down Mill Street, past the Lamb pub, then go up Denchworth Road, past Stockham.

At Grove the buses would go past the rugby club and skate park, then go through the centre of the village up Brereton Drive, before rejoining Station Road and the normal route.

At present the X30 and 31 leaves Wantage Market Place and goes up the A338 (Grove Road) out of Wantage then up Grove Main Street.

The company said it wanted to see whether there was a desire for 'some' services to take the alternative route.

Stagecoach Oxfordshire managing director Martin Sutton said: "We are currently reviewing our services in the Grove and Wantage community and we believe there is a part of the local area we could potentially serve better. Because of this, we are calling for local residents to tell us their views about their current bus routes.

"In particular we are looking to collect opinions on whether residents think they would benefit from a new section of the route to travel up the west side of Letcombe Brook.

"As with all of our consultations, we will not make any decisions until we have heard from our passengers and it is clear what they want."

Passengers can have their say by filling out feedback cards that can be found on X30 and 31 buses, or by emailing comments to oxford.enquiries@stagecoachbus.com.