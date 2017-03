WANTAGE'S foremost Methodist euphonium player will take her last major London Marathon training run this Saturday – four laps around the town.

Setting off from TFD Health and Fitness on Grove Technology Park at 10am, Heather Wells will attempt the 22-mile run in four hours.

The gym will also be hosting a fun day with cake, goody bags and people cycling on static bikes for Ms Wells' chosen charity, the Methodist Housing Association.