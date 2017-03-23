A HOME in Wantage has been slapped with a closure order after anti-social behaviour caused 'misery' for neighbours.

It means all people other than the resident of the property are banned from being on the premises for three months.

Thames Valley Police obtained the closure notice against the home Reeds Close on Monday at Oxford Magistrates' Court.

The force along along with Sovereign Housing association presented a catalogue of anti-social behaviour incidents to the court relating to the address.

Investigating officer, PC Steve Cardwell, said: “This closure order further demonstrates the close working relationship between Thames Valley Police and Sovereign Housing.

"Action will always be taken where anti-social behaviour causes misery to neighbours.

“Wantage neighbourhood police team will do whatever is necessary to protect our communities from anti-social behaviour.”