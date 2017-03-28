SHOPPERS at an Oxfordshire Sainsbury’s store donated more than £2,000 for Red Nose Day.

Staff at the Wantage supermarket dressed up in fancy costumes, decked the tills with balloons and ran a colouring completion, lucky dip, name-the-teddy and a bake sale for the charity splurge on Friday.

Customers were duly impressed and ended up donating a total of £2,171.29.

Store managers thanked all staff and customers who had helped raise the total and especially thanked the local Rock Choir who gave up their time to sing in store.

Commercial manager Tracey Shewry said it was an ‘amazing day’.