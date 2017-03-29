BEER festival organisers presented a cheque for nearly £300 to a local Alzheimer’s day centre at – where else – the pub.

The White Horse branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), which organises Wantage Beer Festival, presented £272 from this year’s event to the town’s October Club last night at the Royal Oak pub.

The beer festival returned to the Beacon civic hall in Wantage on March 17 and 18 after a three year absence.

The October Club, based at the Cloisters next to Wantage Parish Church, aims to provide a ‘safe and comfortable day centre where clients will be cared for with understanding and dignity, and give brief respite and support for carers and relatives’.