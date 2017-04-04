GROVE gym TFD Health and Fitness has completed a £135,000 refurbishment.

The facility at Grove Business Park, owned by Paladin Leisure, carried out the 3,000sq ft extension with a loan from Santander Corporate & Commercial.

The project has created new studios for increased numbers of classes, improved facilities and equipment and resulted in three new jobs.

Established in 2004, TFD won the loan after calculating it would result in a 33 per cent boost in membership.

It has also allowed the business to commit to a new long-term lease.