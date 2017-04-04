PRO-IMMIGRATION protesters flew the flag for Wantage at a national march in London.

The band of friends marched on Westminster with an estimated 100,000 others on Saturday, March 25.

Waving a banner emblazoned with 'Wantage 4 Europe' the Oxfordshire group managed to make the front page of political blog Westmonster.com.

Group leader Caroline Wills-Wright said she and others were 'disgusted' by the 'unwillingness' of mainstream media to report on the enormous demonstration.

She said: "In spite of what mainstream media may wish to convey in excess of 100,000 people joined the march.

"Many of us are horrified and pretty disgusted at the unwillingness to publicise a significant outpouring, by anybody's standards a huge turnout."

The Wantage group first appeared in this paper in February went their took to the town market place waving EU flags to show solidarity to cousins from the continent.

They used the opportunity to talked to shoppers and passers-by – and were challenged on their views by one woman who told them: "I just don’t want those Muslims here taking our jobs."

Ms Wills-Wright, 60, said she worked alongside scientists from around the globe at the Centre for Hydrology and Ecology (CEH) in Wallingford.

She added: "Without immigration there would be empty places in our hospitals, care homes and our research establishments.

"This would be a poorer, emptier and sadder place."