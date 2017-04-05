THE owner of one of Wantage's most charismatic shops The Wantage Novel Library is in hospital, friends have said.

Residents raised concerns after a sign went up in the door of the Newbury Street book and curio shop at the beginning of March saying 'closed until further notice'.

Will Joyce posted a picture of the sign on the Old Wantage Facebook page saying: "Does anyone know what's happening here? I have a feeling it's not good."

Wantage parish priest Father John Salter has now confirmed that the owner John Burgiss is in hospital recovering after a fall.

Gill Travers said on Facebook she had known Mr Burgiss all her life and added: "I am pleased to read that so many people miss him and wish him well."

The Wantage Novel library has been in Newbury Street since 1936. Mr Burgiss bought it for £5,000 in 1951.

Poet Laureate and Wantage resident John Betjeman was at once time a regular customer, renting books on local history.

Over the decades it has earned a reputation for selling an unusual mix of gemstones and minerals, novels, sweets, cigarettes, books and stamps.