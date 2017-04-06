A CHARITY cycling syndicate have clocked up £23,018 before even setting out.

The Peaky Climbers from Wantage, who are planning to ride 700km across the French Pyrenees and Alps in September, have raised that with fundraising warm-ups including a seven-hour spinathon and a fundraising gig.

This weekend the eight challengers are attending a three-day cycle training camp in Mallorca.

The team are raising money for the Caring Cancer Trust in memory of Grove teenager Maisie Norton who died in October 2015 after a six-year battle with cancer.

They will also be donating funds to the British Lung Foundation.