VILLAGERS have a safer way to cross the railway after the opening of a new footbridge.

The new 50-tonne bridge at Uffington near Wantage replaces a pedestrian level crossing and removes the need for residents to walk across the tracks.

It is the latest bridge in a campaign to improve safety by Network Rail, which has already closed more than 1,000 level crossings across the county.

The Uffington edifice was opened on Friday, March 31, by Wantage MP Ed Vaizey with staff from Network Rail and contractors, Murphy.

Network Rail senior program manager Aron Ventress said: "The opening of this footbridge and the subsequent closure of the pedestrian level crossing is another positive step in our campaign to improve safety across the country’s rail network.

"The new footbridge also paves the way for the new new fleet of electric trains.

"We have the safest railway in Europe, and we are committed to improving the safety of the railway even further as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan.

The occasion was also marked with help from the 1st Stanford in the Vale Scout group, who built a ‘bug hotel’ using leftover wooden materials to help increase biodiversity in the area. The hotel was built on site and will be transported to a local community garden.

Mr Vaizey added: "I was delighted to open this new footbridge, a much safer way for locals to cross the track than the old pedestrian level crossing.

"The bug was inspired and I look forward to seeing it in place in Uffington Community Garden."