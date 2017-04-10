IT MIGHT look like sheer folly, but every little helps...

Faringdon's Tesco supermarket has made a £500 donation to the group which maintains the town's iconic Folly Tower.

Members of the Faringdon Folly Tower Trust visited the store on Park Road to receive the cheque, and evidently got pretty excited about it.

The money will be used to fund the repainting of the tower’s Belvedere Room and to buy flowers for the grounds this year.

Several members of Tesco staff have also offered to get involved in a spring clean in the woodland surrounding the tower.

This unique 100ft tower is Faringdon’s icon and often hailed as Britain's finest 20th century folly tower.

Built by the eccentric Lord Berners in the 1930s, it is now opened to the public by the folly charity group and gets nearly 3,000 visitors each year.

Eddie Williams, chairman of the Friends of Faringdon Folly, said: "We're delighted to receive this donation from Tesco

"The Folly Tower maintains the spirit of the great eccentric, Lord Berners, and the four acres of woodland are the only accessible parkland for people locally to walk in.

"We don't receive any statutory funding so we have to raise money by hiring the rooms and securing grants."