ELDERLY Wantage residents tucked into a roast beef Easter Sunday lunch thanks to a man who has dedicated his life to helping others.

For the third Easter in a row, Ray Collins laid on the spread and gave out Easter eggs to those in the town who might have spent the holiday on their own.

The 47-year-old said: “It really is amazing to see people who would have been lonely come together.

“At the beginning no one knows each other but by the end everyone is chatting and organising to meet up afterwards.

“And that is why I do it, it is so important that they do not feel isolated anymore and make these new friendships.”

Waitrose also helped with the event, donating £350 to the meal after allowing the Ray Collins Trust to be one of their three charities for the month.

In the summer Mr Collins hopes to take a bus load of Wantage residents to enjoy a spot of afternoon tea at Blenheim Palace.

He added: “Hopefully they will have a wonderful day out.”

The next big fundraiser for the trust will be the Wantage Carnival, which will be held on Sunday, June 11 from 11am.