MORRIS dancers will mark St George's Day in the most English way by performing on top of White Horse Hill in Uffington this Sunday.

The Icknield Way Morris Men from Wantage will dance atop the ancient mound from 11am to midday on Sunday.

They then invite fans to follow them to the Fox and Hounds in Uffington where they will perform again shortly after midday.

For more details see icknieldwaymorrismen.org.uk