THE visitors were as colourful as the flowers at this year's Charlton Spring Festival in Wantage.

Dozens of fun-seekers young and old flocked to the annual celebration at Wantage Market Garden in the ground of Charlton Day Centre on Thursday.

Gardeners picked up some green goodies at Colin Fox's petite plant stall while younger revellers went mad on the bouncy castle or enjoyed the live music.

The family festival is hosted each year by learning disability charity Style Acre, which manages the day centre, and Sustainable Wantage, which maintains the market garden.

The Wantage Market Garden is a collaborative project which aims to provide therapeutic gardening opportunities.

All proceeds raised at Thursday's festival will go towards maintaining the garden.