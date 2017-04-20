MORE than 30 young strategists did battle on the boards at this year’s Wantage Junior Chess Tournament.

Competitors from as young as six pitted their wits against each other at Grove Parish Church on Saturday, April 1.

Wantage Chess Club, which organises the annual contest, has now released a list of winners.

Gold medallists:

• Under-7s: Arthur Day (Charlton Primary School)

• Under-8s: Henry Ashford (St Michael’s, Steventon);

• Under-9s Arthur Day (Charlton Primary School);

• Under-10s: Bayr Kachkanov (Millbrook School, Grove);

• Under-11s: Zachary Harvey (Stockham School, Wantage);

• Over-11s: Idun Christensen (Didcot Girls’ School).

Trophies were presented to group winners Henry Ashford, Bayr Kachkanov and Idun Christensen.

Silver and bronze medals were also presented in each age group.

The trophies and gift voucher prizes were presented by Peter King, vice-president of Wantage Rotary Club which sponsored the event and whose members provided well-earned refreshment for the players.

All players received a commemorative certificate.

This was the eleventh year the event has been run in its present form and organisers as always said they hoped the tournament would be repeated next year at the same location.