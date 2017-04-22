IT'S hard enough being the Mayor without being a dad as well, but Wantage Mayor Steve Trinder combined the two jobs when he dragged his children along on a town-wide litter pick.

Mr Trinder, pictured centre, was among a group of locals who joined the latest Pride of Place clean-up on Sunday, April 9.

The regular rubbish round-ups were instituted by Belmont resident Claire White, pictured on the mayor's right, and a group of friends last year.

Mr Trinder said he had a 'great' time and even Ellie, nine, and Daniel, seven, seemed to enjoy themselves.

He urged others to join the next clean-up on Sunday, July 16, meeting 10am at The Beacon on Portway.