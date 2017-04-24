WHAT more English sight could there be than Morris men dancing on top of White Horse Hill on St George's Day?

Fourteen members of Wantage's Icknield Way Morris flung their hankies atop the Bronze Age hill carving near Uffington while looking out over six different counties on Sunday.

The side, which has been celebrating the patron saint's day like this for about a decade, performed a selection of Oxfordshire dances including the Cuckoo's Nest from Adderbury and the Furze Field from Bampton.

Icknield Way accordion player Sem Seaborne, from Wantage, said: "It was an excellent day – we had wonderful weather and the sunshine brought out all the tourists so there were a lot of people up there."

After dancing from 11am to midday on Sunday, the men trekked back down the hill to do it all again at the Fox and Hounds pub in Uffington.

Mr Seaborne joked: "You cannot walk up White Horse Hill with an accordion and not go to the pub for a pint afterwards."

